The Inkey List

Vitamin B, C And E Moisturizer

$4.99

At The Inkey List

This lightweight daily moisturizer delivers every essential vitamin for healthy-looking skin, including clarifying B3 (Niacinamide) to help balance oil, brightening antioxidant Vitamin C, and soothing Vitamin E. Perfect for normal skin types looking to keep skin healthy. KEY INGREDIENTS: Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide): Helps control excess oil and the look of redness. Vitamin C: Brightens the appearance of dull skin and increases radiance Vitamin E: Soothes For more information on this product see askINKEY below