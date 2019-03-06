Leaf

Vitality Plus By Leaf Vibrator

£89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mimi De Luxe

The Vitality Plus rabbit vibrator is sleek, seamless and ready for action on every curvaceous bud. The unique design resembles two large bunny ears, but one is larger than the other. Each ear delivers a different vibration and is powered by its own motor, allowing you to explore five vibration speed and pattern settings as you pleasure yourself on one or both ends. Every curve and edge is body safe, so there are no limits when it comes to playing with this newer version of the Vitality vibe. Delight your clitoris and stimulate the backdoor while unwinding at the end of an exhausting day, or save the fun for your partner. Whether you pleasure yourself and allow your partner to watch or give them complete control over speed and pattern, the Vitality+ vibrator will spice up your bedroom, your bathroom or your hot tub. What makes the Vitality Plus different from many other vibrators is the ability to control each ear of the toy separately. This allows you to create more detailed sensations that will thrust your body toward orgasms of immense power. You can select a gentle caress with a consistent pattern until your pleasure hits the roof or mix it up so that your body has to keep guessing what is coming next. The next time you come to play, you may use your Vitality rabbit in an entirely different way.