Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
It Cosmetics

Vitality Lip Flush Stain™ 4-in-1 Hydrating Lipstick

$20.00
At It Cosmetics
4-in-1 Reviver with plum oil, cherry oil, shea butter, argan oil, jojoba oil plus vitamins A, C & E, green & white tea and aloe
Featured in 1 story
16 National Lipstick Day Sales To Shop Right Now
by Karina Hoshikawa