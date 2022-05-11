United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
PFRANKMD by Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank
Vitality Cream
$175.00
At PFRANKMD
This soothing, lightweight moisturizer locks in hydration with squalane and shea butter for plumper and softer-looking skin All Skin Types Application: AM/PM. Apply over serum and under sunscreen. Can also be used before bed as a replenishing night cream. Skin Concern: Dry, dehydrated skin that needs the replenishment of powerful oils and nutrients. Key Ingredients: Squalane, shea butter, lipids Benefits: Naturally-derived humectants squalane and shea butter gently hydrate dry, sensitive and damaged skin while helping promote moisture retention. Ideal for post-procedural sensitivity.