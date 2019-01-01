Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Claudie Pierlot
Vitalie Corduroy Jacket
£369.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
BCBG MAXAZRIA
Kamryn Slim Classic Blazer
$248.00
from
BCBG
BUY
DETAILS
Burberry
Satin Trimmed High Waisted Pants
$650.00
from
Burberry
BUY
DETAILS
White House Black Market
Rose-print Jacquard Blazer Jacket
$160.00
from
White House | Black Market
BUY
DETAILS
Whistles
Cord Belted Trouser
£129.00
from
Whistles
BUY
More from Claudie Pierlot
DETAILS
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
DETAILS
Claudie Pierlot
Claudie Pierlot Maurine Ruffled Collar Striped Knit Jumper
$307.98
from
Harrods
BUY
DETAILS
Claudie Pierlot
Jacket
$306.88
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
More from Suiting
DETAILS
The Drop
Blake Long Blazer
$69.90
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Anita Ko for Tibi
Mixed Check Belted Steward Blazer
$595.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Double Breasted Jacket
$100.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Munthe
Dietes Checked Woven Blazer
$385.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted