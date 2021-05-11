Ouidad

Vitalcurl+ Tress Effect Styling Gel

$26.00 $13.00

Details VitalCurl+ Tress Effects Styling Gel defines curls with strong hold for consistent, well-formed spirals that last. Memory Interlock Technology forms a lightweight lattice to shape and hold the curl pattern, and reforms curls when refreshed with water. Botanical Omega 3-6-9 Complex (with Chia Seed, Japanese Camellia, and Sunflower oils) targets dry areas to fortify hair's natural lipid barrier, helping curls retain moisture, elasticity, and bounce. The result: Healthy, high-performing curls with a more consistent pattern from roots to ends.