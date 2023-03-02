Westman Atelier

Vital Skincare Complexion Drops

The MECCA view: Foundation that works with your skin, not over it. Complexion-boosting drops give breathable coverage and radiance while improving bare skin quality. Loaded with skincare actives at efficacy levels, this deeply nourishing formula instantly hydrates, evens tone and soothes. Drop by drop, Westman's Skin Vitality Complex™ improves texture, firmness and radiance with Tsubaki Oil, Ginseng and Pomegranate Extract. Skin is smoother, feels healthier and acts younger. Each drop glides on like a lightweight oil and transforms into a cushiony serum for dewy, facial-fresh skin—long after it’s washed off. Dermatologist tested. Non-comedogenic. Best for dry, normal and combination skin types. Pro tip: for best results, shake the bottle well before use.