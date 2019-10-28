Westman Atelier
Vital Skin Foundation Stick
$68.00
At Cos Bar
Luxurious cream foundation rich in antioxidants and formulated with active ingredients to combat redness, calm irritation, even out complexion, and boost moisture. Molten texture melts into skin for a radiant, natural finish. Your natural skin, effortlessly enhanced. No silicones, no parabens, no PEGs, no talc, no pthalates, no synthetic fragrances. Vegan & cruelty-free. How to use: Start by prepping skin with moisturizer and then use fingers to pat into skin, building in areas that need more refinement.