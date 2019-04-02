Vita Liberata

Vita Liberata Invisi Foaming Self Tan Water [medium-dark]

$40.00

Vita Liberata's organic Invisi Foaming Tan Water is bursting full of organic botanicals such as Ginkgo Biloba and Raspberry, supercharged by our Advoganic TM Technology, for the most hydrating and anti-age skin treatment as you glow. It is as clear as water so there is zero risk of transfer and it is super-fast drying so you can apply and go. 4-6 hours later your most natural deep radiant glow will appear. As an added bonus, Invisi tans darker than other formulas, so if you are looking for deep, dark lusciously sexy glowing skin look no further than organic Invisi Foaming Tan Water. Available in light for a sun kissed look, medium/dark for a week in the sun look, and super dark for an endless summer glow. Ingredients Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice *, Dihydroxyacetone***, Glycerin*, Decyl Glucoside, Saccharide Isomerate***, Cucumis Melo (Melon) Fruit Extract**, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract**, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract*, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract*, Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Seed Extract*, Hydrolysed Silk (Soie), Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Extract*, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid.*Organic / Organique, **Natural Origin / Origine Naturelle, ***Ecocert. Brand Story Vita Liberata is a Northern Irish luxury skincare and tanning brand focused on making products which are highly organic and care for the skin. All Vita Liberata products are vegan, cruelty, toxin, alcohol and perfume-free