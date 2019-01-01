The Hero Project

Pack a powerful punch into your anti-ageing skincare regime with Vit C-30™ from The Hero Project; a powerful Vitamin C serum that improves the look of visible signs of ageing and helps protect from further damage. Delivering an impressive dual tightening and brightening effect, the potent treatment contains a substantial 30% Ethylated L-Ascorbic Acid – stabilised Vitamin C – ensuring long-lasting effectiveness and maximum results. Brimming with antioxidant protection and skin brightening benefits, it works to improve tone, suppleness and clarity while combating the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Enriched with natural extracts of Grapefruit and Lemon, the lush serum is perfect for all skin types, especially skin that’s seen some action and is in need of a pamper. Plus, the luxurious bottle has been expertly designed with a smart base dimple, ensuring no product is wasted – ‘Gorgeous to the last drop®’. Achieve a replenished and positively glowing complexion. Free from parabens, sulphates, alcohol, mineral oil. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Against animal testing.