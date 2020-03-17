Yunbaoit

Visual Analog Timer, Time Management Tool (green)

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

【Time Management】 Help the people who have weak sense of time,poor implementation capacity, procrastination improve their time management and achieve effective work and orderly life,No matter children or adults. 【Fit for Many Occasions】 Our visual analog Timer could be used on many occasions,it helps teachers to allocate students’ school time effectively;it’s also a great assistant for the management of work time at office;it assists parents to supervise the children’s time over study and games. 【Simple Concept & Useful】60 minutes visual timer. When time expires, the red disk disappears in clockwise direction. Time management tool for classroom,office,home and special needs. 【Easy to use】No loud ticking. Ideal for sound sensitive quiet environments. Durable & well made.small and cute. 【Product Parameters】 Size : 3.1 inches X 3.1 inches X 1.6 inches(bottom) /Type : battery operated(batteries Needed)/Countdown Time : 60minutes or less./If you have any problems with our products, please contact us in time, and we will provide you with satisfactory solutions. Packing List: -1* Visual timer (Batteries Needed) -1* User manual (English) Specifications: - Material: ABS Plastic - Product Weight: 98g / 3.45oz - Package Size:3.5X3.35X2.44in - Time Range: 60 Minutes or less - Batteries: 2* AAA batteries (Needed) - Dimension: 78*78*45mm / 3.1X3.1X1.6 Inches Product Features: - It will ring when the time is up. - It provides a visual of the time left. - Turn clockwise rotation to your desired time. - No loud ticking. Ideal for Quiet environment. - You can set the alarm sound model either loud or low, 3 or 60 seconds.