Vapour invites you to prepare your skin to be its best with this formula, now in an elegant and sustainable glass bottle.
Visionary’s 100%-active formula helps counterbalance the harmful effects of oxidative stress: smog, pollution, VOCs, EMFs and UV rays.
This revolutionary formula is a powerful blend of plant-based super-antioxidants, proven marine actives and a double dose of peptides.*
Ingredient highlights include Sea Starwort, rich in coenzyme Q-10; anti-reddening and super moisturizing Golden Seaweed; tonifying Algae; emollient organic Yarrow and vitamin-rich organic Baobab.
Use twice daily for best results.
* Dermaxyl® is a clinically proven peptide that reduces the appearance of wrinkle depth and volume with regular use