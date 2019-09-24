Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
eos
Visibly Soft Fresh Grapefruit Spf 30 Lip Balm Sphere
$4.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
eos brings you this conditioning fresh grapefruit lip balm sphere for visibly soft lips.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Lip Balms To Save Dry Winter Lips
by
Thatiana Diaz
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fig+Yarrow
Basil+cardamom Lip Balm
$12.00
from
Fig+Yarrow
BUY
DETAILS
Aesop
Avail Lip Balm With Sunscreen
$19.00
from
Aesop
BUY
DETAILS
bareMinerals
Jack Of All Trades Lip Balm
$12.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Sara Happ
The Lip Scrub
$24.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from eos
DETAILS
eos
Eos Crystal Melon Blossom Lip Balm
£5.00
from
Boots
BUY
DETAILS
eos
Active Sunscreen Lip Balm Spf 30
C$5.54
C$5.11
from
iHerb
BUY
DETAILS
eos
Smooth Active Pink Grapefruit Spf30 Lip Balm 7g
£6.50
from
FeelUnique
BUY
DETAILS
eos
Flavorlab Super Soft Shea Lip Balm Duo
$5.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted