Product Description Pink Grapefruit Facial Wash An uplifting daily facial cleanser for a clear, fresh and radiant complexion every day. With powerful MicroClear® technology, the formula cleanses deeply to help eliminate spots. The refreshing gel gently purifies the skin without overdrying. Gently cleanses, purifies and invigorates for a fresh and radiant complexion MicroClear® technology Developed with dermatologists Pack size: 200ml Information Ingredients [PR-015653], Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Propylene Glycol, Lauryl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Salicylic Acid, Citrus Grandis Fruit Extract, C12-15 Alkyl Lactate, Cocamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Benzalkonium Chloride, Sodium Benzotriazolyl Butylphenol Sulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Polysorbate 20, Disodium EDTA, Lactic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Parfum, CI 16035, CI 60725 Storage Best used before the end of: see printed exp date Country of Origin Greece Origin Free Text Made in Greece Preparation and Usage Directions for use: In the morning and evening, massage onto wet face. Rinse thoroughly. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. For external use only. Recycling info Recyclable Pump Name and address Johnson & Johnson Limited, Maidenhead, SL6 3UG. Johnson & Johnson Limited, Tallaght, Dublin 24. Return to Johnson & Johnson Limited, Maidenhead, SL6 3UG. Johnson & Johnson Limited, Tallaght, Dublin 24. Questions or comments? (UK) 0808 238 6006 (IRE) 1800 220044 Net Contents 200 Millilitres ℮