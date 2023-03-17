Peacock Alley

Virtuoso Sateen Sheet Set

$1005.00 $804.00

Virtuoso is the ultimate experience in simple luxury. Soft and sumptuous, it is for those that enjoy the finer things in life. Think of an aged red wine or a pour over coffee, Virtuoso is that for your sleep. If you day dream of slipping into a cloud when you go to bed, slip into Virtuoso. Made of 600-thread count, extra-long staple cotton, Virtuoso is the grand daddy of Peacock Alley sheeting. Italian bedding by Peacock Alley is manufactured by mills that have over 80 years of experience and a long tradition of excellence in the bedding industry. Available in duvet covers, shams, flat sheets, fitted sheets, pillowcases and as a sheet set. 100% Extra-long staple cotton 600 Thread count sateen sheeting Flat sheets and pillowcases feature a double row hemstitch detail on the hem - both have a 4" cuff. Set Includes: 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, 2 coordinating pillow cases Made in Italy