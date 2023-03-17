Peacock Alley

Virtuoso Sateen Duvet Cover

Virtuoso is the ultimate experience in simple luxury. Soft and sumptuous, it is for those that enjoy the finer things in life. Think of an aged red wine or a pour over coffee, Virtuoso is that for your sleep. Available in duvets, shams, flat sheets, fitted sheets, pillowcases and as a sheet set. 100% Extra-long staple cotton 600 Thread count sateen Duvet cover is constructed with a knife edge finish on all 4 sides and a button closure on the back. They do not feature the hem stitch detail. Imported from Italy Shams sold separately