Virtue

Virtue Scalp & Hair Treatment Kit Size: 150ml, 60ml 4.5 Of 11 Reviews

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A scrub and serum combo to care for your scalp. Comes with a massage tool. Great hair starts at the scalp, which is where VIRTUE Scalp & Hair Treatment Kit comes into play. This little beauty comes with a moisturising scalp exfoliant which is also a deep conditioner, and a serum which is the equivalent of a vitamin for your scalp. Both products are are vegan, cruelty free and sulfate free, and on top of that, they come complete with a scalp massage tool. Great stuff. VIRTUE Scalp & Hair Treatment Kit contains: VIRTUE Exfoliating Scalp Treatment 150ml A two-for-one deal that deeply cleanses your scalp while also conditioning your hair. Gentle, nourishing and effective. VIRTUE Topical Scalp Supplement 60ml A lightweight nightly serum for a healthy scalp. Supports stronger, happier hair and cares for skin, absorbs quickly. Scalp massage tool To distribute products evenly and stimulate blood flow to the scalp. Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.