Our model is 178 cm tall and wears a size xs.
Measurements for size small
Chest 104 cm
Bottom width 108 cm
Sleeve length 66 cm
Total length 81 cm
100% silk
Dry clean only
Virgo Shirt in Floral Wallpaper print. Crafted from 100% silk, this soft shirt features an oversized fit. It is designed with long sleeves w. extended cuffs, a hidden button down front and a button down collar.
The Floral Wallpaper print presents a stripe of four different floral prints inspired by an interior fabric swatch book. The eclectic mix of scale and colour is nicely in sync with Mongiardino’s aesthetic. This print is designed on 100% silk.
With the Spring Summer 2019 collection A PALAZZO Stine Goya pays homage to Renzo Mongiardino, an Italian architect and design illusionist. This season introduces silhouettes draping around the body and prints inspired by floral brocades, upholstery prints and interior sketches. All styles and prints stand individually but come together like rooms of a Mongiardino house.