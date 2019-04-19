Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
AMUR

Virginia Top

$398.00
At Amur
The embroidered Virginia Top has a twist detail and bishop sleeves. Body: 100% organic cotton; Lining: 97% organic cotton, 3% spandex Dry Clean Only, Exclusive of Trims Style Number: 580677
Featured in 1 story
30 Brands To Know About This Earth Day
by Alyssa Coscarelli