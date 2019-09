Urban Outfitters

Virginia Plaid Patchwork Cropped Halter Top

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

High-neck halter top from Urban Outfitters featuring a plaid, patchwork design and cut short to the waist for a cropped fit. Backless silhouette features a tie closure at the open back and button closure behind the neck. Available only at UO. Looks so good paired with the UO Virginia Plaid Patchwork Mini Skirt.