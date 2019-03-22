Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Anthropologie
Virginia Dress
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
With a colorful print under each pleat, this chiffon dress will surprise and delight with each twirl and turn.
Need a few alternatives?
Calvin Klein
Sleeveless Textured V-neck Faux Wrap Dress
$139.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Nasty Gal
Graphic Wave Skater Dress
$58.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Skater Dress In Indie Summer Print
$95.27
from
ASOS
BUY
Cedric Charlier
Multi Stripe Asymmetric Dress
$552.00
from
Avenue 32
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Mollie Cape Scarf
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Dresses
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Splendid
Ribbed Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted