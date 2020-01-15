Arctic Fox

Picture this: You’re laying on the beach with flowers in your hair. Ready to bring those tropical vibes everywhere you go with Virgin Pink? This vibrant hot pink will give a deep magenta tint to light brown hair, and will turn out most vibrantly on pre lightened hair - no need to fear brassy tones with this shade. Try mixing with some Wrath for a deeper pink! Want all the pink mixes? Read our Pink Mixology Blog! #AFProTip: Want a lighter pastel pink hue? Start off with an Arctic Mist Diluter base, add drops of Virgin Pink until you've mixed the hue you want! Don't know what level you are? Read all about it here. Arctic Fox Hair Color is cruelty-free, semi-permanent hair dye that is made only from vegan ingredients. DIY Formula Hydrating + Zero Damage Best Results With Pre-Lightened Hair No Harsh Chemicals (Peroxide, Ammonia, PPD) Always Do a Patch & Strand Test Before Coloring