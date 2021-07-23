Drunk Elephant

Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Raw and cold-pressed straight from the pip, this luxe oil is a powerful antioxidant that nourishes and protects the skin from free radicals and environmental aggressors. It will help to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, redness and any skin unevenness whilst imparting a youthful glow. As a natural anti-microbial, marula oil will also benefit congested skin without clogging pores.