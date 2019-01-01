Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Cougar
Viper Waterproof Snow Boot With Faux Fur Trim
$149.94
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Rain, snow or just core-chilling clear days, this waterproof boot with a fuzzy faux-fur cuff and plush lining keeps you warm and dry all season.
Need a few alternatives?
New Look
Lace Up Flat Hiker Boots
$56.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Ugg
Starlyn Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
$149.94
$99.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
SOREL
Explorer Joan Boots
$113.00
from
Amazon
BUY
L.L. Bean
10" Shearling-lined Herringbone Bean Boot
$245.00
from
L.L. Bean
BUY
More from Cougar
Cougar
Original Cold Weather Boot
$199.00
from
The Walking Company
BUY
Cougar
Heston Waterproof Insulated Hiking Boot
$169.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Cougar
Vanora Suede Winter Boot
$180.00
from
Cougar
BUY
Cougar
Kensington Chelsea Boot
$70.00
from
Cougar
BUY
More from Boots
Dolce Vita
Sonni Snakeskin Print Boots
$141.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted