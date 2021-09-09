Revice Denim

Viper Up All Night V Jeans

$98.00 $68.60

Buy Now Review It

At Revice Denim

DESCRIPTION Not your average high waist jeans, cause rules are only made to be broken. We've taken the best elements of high rise and low rise to make the Viper / Up All Night wash with our V cut waistband. Don't be afraid to show your lower half some love, cause we've got the rest covered. With this style you still get that vintage jean booty lift we all love along with an eye-catching waistband that takes a daring dip in the front. And don't worry, we've perfected this denim to give you an effortlessly bold look with a secure fit.