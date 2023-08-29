Viome

Viome Oral Health Solutions

About Our Oral Health Solutions include just what you need to achieve a healthy mouth and take proactive measures in supporting important functions tied to overall health.* Your mouth is a gateway to your body and a first line of defense, a bustling microcosm just as powerful as your gut that holds the key to your overall well-being. Your Oral Health Scores, food recommendations, supplements, and oral lozenges proactively target root causes to get your oral bacteria to work for you, not against you, for a more resilient mouth. From diet to chronic stress, high mouth acidity, alcohol, teeth grinding, and beauty products, numerous factors could already be compromising your oral microbiome. Left unaddressed, these issues can ripple out to impact your well-being. With Viome, you’re not getting a superficial, temporary fix—we work to safeguard your health long-term. Address the root cause of symptoms: Gum sensitivity & bleeding* Respiratory issues* Inflamed gums* Receding gumline* Bad breath* Plaque formation* Mouth irratations* Dry mouth* Tooth sensitivity* Where we focus Your oral microbiome Your oral microbiome is an unsung hero, performing vital functions from aiding tooth remineralization and transporting oxygen to gums and soft tissues to eliminating harmful waste products. It also serves as a protective shield against harmful environmental organisms. Just like your gut, your oral microbiome is as unique as your fingerprint. Analyzing your microbial activity (what the microbes in your mouth produce) is critical in understanding how to improve your oral health, from identifying harmful bacteria to understanding the intricate balance of your mouth’s microorganisms. By analyzing your unique microbial activity, we can provide personalized recommendations and products tailored specifically for you—recommendations that no standard oral care routine could achieve. Benefits Improve oral health, leading to improved gum health, teeth health, and overall health* Reduce gum inflammation* Support healthy teeth and gums by colonizing the mouth with good bacteria* Boost natural immune defenses* Support respiratory tract health* Neutralize bad breath* Combated oral bacteria linked to periodontal issues* Inhibit the growth of bacteria that causes bad breath* Balance oral pH* Details Collection method: Saliva. Easy at-home collection! What we measure: Microbial gene expression Test results: Within 2-3 weeks Shipping: our personalized products will ship within 2 weeks from the day you receive your results. Billing: Once you have subscribed today, you will receive your test kit within 5-7 business days. Your second billing date will only occur when your results are released and your products are prepared and shipped to you. You can pause your subscription or change your order date in your account. A cancellation fee may apply if canceled before three orders. Steps to start Collect your saliva sample at home and send it to us in a prepaid envelope Fill out your in-app questionnaire Within 2-3 weeks, you’ll receive your test results, health scores, and food recommendations Your monthly box will arrive within 14 days after you receive your results