Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Steve Madden
Violette Silver Metallic Ballet Flat
$79.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Steve Madden
Need a few alternatives?
Kate Spade New York
Crush Flats
BUY
$198.00
Kate Spade New York
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Jilly Ballet
BUY
$89.00
Zappos
Steve Madden
Violette Silver Metallic Ballet Flat
BUY
$79.95
Steve Madden
ASOS DESIGN
Links Chain Point Ballets In Black Velvet
BUY
$14.00
$35.00
ASOS
More from Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Quilted Weekender Bag
BUY
$59.99
DSW
Steve Madden
Tarrah Platform Mary Jane Pump
BUY
$65.98
$109.95
Nordstrom
Steve Madden
Elie Block Heel Bootie
BUY
$83.98
$139.95
Nordstrom
Steve Madden
Cobra Platform Boot
BUY
$101.98
$169.95
Nordstrom
More from Flats
Kate Spade New York
Crush Flats
BUY
$198.00
Kate Spade New York
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Jilly Ballet
BUY
$89.00
Zappos
Steve Madden
Violette Silver Metallic Ballet Flat
BUY
$79.95
Steve Madden
ASOS DESIGN
Links Chain Point Ballets In Black Velvet
BUY
$14.00
$35.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted