Rat & Boa

Violeta V-neck Lilac Maxi Dress

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rotaro

Style Notes: With a 1930's tinged silhouette and electric lilac hue, the 'Violetta' is both standout and youthful. A super wearable dress, the 'Violeta's' waist defining ties nips in the figure with the flattering neckline and slinky satin fabric translating a feminine sensibility