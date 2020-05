Mara Hoffman

Violet Dress

$395.00 $276.50

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch cloqué Tie at neckline with center cutout Puff sleeves with elastic trim Smocked elastic back panel On-seam side pockets Shell: 82% cotton/18% linen Unlined Wash cold Imported, China Style #MARAH41703