Tatcha

Violet-c Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% Aha

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A 20 percent vitamin C and 10 percent AHA serum with pure ingredients and gentle strength that helps soften, smooth, and brighten for more radiant, even-toned skin.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and OilySkincare Concerns: Dullness and Uneven Texture, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and Dark SpotsFormulation: Lightweight SerumHighlighted Ingredients:- Unique 20% Vitamin C Blend: A fast-acting, moisturizing vitamin C derivative absorbs quickly into skin to fight aging from daily free radical assault; helps support surface cell turnover for firmer looking skin while also improving moisture levels; remains in skin longer, helping to protect skin from oxidation and reduce UV damage for brighter skin over time.- Mild Fruit AHAs 10%: Gentle yet effective acids remove debris and the buildup of dead skin cells for smooth, radiant skin; derived from seven fruits (apple, grapefruit, orange, lemon, lime, hawthorn, and jujube).