Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Playa
Violet Brightening Shampoo
$28.00
$19.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
What it is: A purple shampoo with naturally derived pigments that deeply cleanses to rinse away brassiness and buildup for brighter, shinier strands.
Need a few alternatives?
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Shampoo
BUY
$21.75
$29.00
Sephora
Oribe
Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo
BUY
C$156.80
C$196.00
Oribe
Redken
All Soft Shampoo
BUY
$14.00
$20.00
Amazon
Bumble and bumble
Sunday Clarifying Shampoo
BUY
$13.50
$26.00
Sephora
More from Playa
Playa
Playa Every Day Shampoo
BUY
C$18.50
C$37.00
Sephora
Playa
California Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
Playa
Ritual Hair Oil
BUY
$38.00
Playa
Playa
New Day Mist
BUY
$18.00
$24.00
Verishop
More from Hair Care
Dyson
Refurbished Supersonic Hair Dryer
BUY
$299.99
$329.99
Dyson
Aveda
Aveda Nutriplenish Light Moisture Collection
BUY
$60.00
Aveda
Sephora Favorites
Black-owned Beauty Set
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
Sunday II Sunday
Root Refresh Micellar Rinse With Apple Cider Vinegar
BUY
$31.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted