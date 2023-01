Jackie Mack

The Violet Artic huggies will inject an abundance of style and personality with its glinting spinel. These colourful huggies will deliver doses of dopamine and seas of violet colour gradients. Material: 925 Sterling Silver 18k gold plated (1 micron) Diameter 12mm High-quality Spinel Sustainably and ethically made Nickel & Lead-Free Safe for sensitive skin