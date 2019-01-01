Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Moussy Vintage
Viola Ripped Straight Leg Jeans
£306.62
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Busted knees and fraying hems deliver lived-in cool on slouched straight-leg jeans cut from nonstretch Japanese denim.
Need a few alternatives?
Gap
High Rise Wide-leg Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
$79.95
$39.97
from
Gap
BUY
Current/Elliott
Mid-rise Wide-leg Jeans
$268.00
$160.80
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
& Other Stories
Loose Wide Leg Jeans
$79.00
$55.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
promoted
7 For All Mankind
Luxe Vintage Sequin Boyfriend Jean In Muse
$245.00
from
7 For All Mankind
BUY
More from Moussy Vintage
Moussy Vintage
Viola Ripped Straight Leg Jeans
$350.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Moussy Vintage
Loa Wide Leg Jeans
$330.00
$231.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Pants
Tibi
Harrison Chino Pleated Cargo Pants
$375.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Le Fou Wilfred
Moonwalk Pant
C$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted