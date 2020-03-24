CND

Vinylux Weekly Nail Polish In Creekside

$10.50

Vinylux weekly polish is a breakthrough polish that endures a week of fashion perfection, without a base coat. Exposure to natural light activates the patent-pending prolight technology to deliver week-long wear. While ordinary polishes break down over time, vinylux weekly polish actually becomes more durable. Brand Story Creative Nail Design, Inc. (CND) is the global leader in professional nail, hand and foot beauty – including SHELLAC Brand 14+ Day Nail Color.