CND

Vinylux Smile Maker

$10.50

Buy Now Review It

Product Description CND VINYLUX Long Wear Polish delivers week long wear—and care—in two simple steps. The system consists of an all-in-one base and color coat and a top coat, which must be used together for ultimate performance. Choose from more than 100 high performing shades and reinvent yourself weekly. Made without formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, xylene, and parabens. Brand Story Vinylux is a beautiful, chip-resistant wear that lasts 7 days, and is now infused with Vitamin E, Keratin & Jojoba Oil. It includes adhesion promoters that completely eliminate the need for base coat.