CND

Vinylux Nail Polish

$10.50

Product Description VINYLUX weekly polish and weekly top coat are a system that is uniquely design to work together. Patent-pending pro-light technology creates a powerful network of cross-linked polymer bonds that build resistance to chips, and enhance durability with exposure to natural light over time. Brand Story VINYLUX™ is a revolutionary weekly polish system that delivers durable, high-shine, and week-long wear. The VINYLUX™ system includes a self-adhering Color Coat & Top Coat that enhances durability with exposure to natural light.