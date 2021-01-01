Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
CND vinylux
Vinylux Long Wear Polish In Smile Maker
C$11.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nail Polish Canada
Smile Maker is a pale yellow crème.
Need a few alternatives?
Dear Sundays
No.30
BUY
C$22.12
Dear Sundays
Kure Bazaar
Boyfriend
BUY
C$24.00
The Detox Market
LondonTown
Lakur Enhance Colour In Camden Chic
BUY
C$18.00
Shoppers Drug Mart
Essence
Shine Last & Go Get Nail Polish In Legally Pink
BUY
C$2.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
More from CND vinylux
CND vinylux
Cnd Vinylux
BUY
€10.35
Nail Polish Direct
CND vinylux
Brass Button
BUY
£6.95
Nail Supply
CND vinylux
Weekly Long Lasting Topcoat
BUY
£7.96
£9.95
Nail Polish Direct
CND vinylux
Weekly Long Lasting Topcoat
BUY
£6.95
£9.95
Nail Polish Direct
More from Nails
Dear Sundays
No.30
BUY
C$22.12
Dear Sundays
Kure Bazaar
Boyfriend
BUY
C$24.00
The Detox Market
LondonTown
Lakur Enhance Colour In Camden Chic
BUY
C$18.00
Shoppers Drug Mart
Essence
Shine Last & Go Get Nail Polish In Legally Pink
BUY
C$2.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted