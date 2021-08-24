Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
CND
Vinylux Long Wear Polish In Cream Puff
C$12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Shoppers Drug Mart
Meet the first-ever long-wear polish, infused with Keratin, Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E.
Need a few alternatives?
Olive & June
Pumpkin Spice Latte Set
BUY
$40.00
Olive & June
Olive and June
Geometry
BUY
$8.00
Olive and June
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Strawberry Margarita
BUY
C$13.00
Amazon
Sally Hansen
Good. Kind. Pure Vegan Nail Colour In Laven-dear
BUY
C$11.49
Shoppers Drug Mart
More from CND
CND
Vinylux Soft Flame
BUY
$7.25
Beyond Polish
CND
Vinylux Nail Polish In Smile Maker
BUY
£8.95
Nail Polish Direct
CND
Smile Maker Vinylux
BUY
$7.25
Beyond Polish
CND
Spring Nail Polish Collection In Chance Taker
BUY
£8.95
Nail Polish Direct
More from Nails
Olive & June
Pumpkin Spice Latte Set
BUY
$40.00
Olive & June
Olive and June
Geometry
BUY
$8.00
Olive and June
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Strawberry Margarita
BUY
C$13.00
Amazon
Sally Hansen
Good. Kind. Pure Vegan Nail Colour In Laven-dear
BUY
C$11.49
Shoppers Drug Mart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted