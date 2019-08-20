CND

Vinylux Cnd Nail Polish - Asphalt

£10.19

CND expand the promise and possibility of beauty for hands and feet aim to provide the salon and spa professional with everything they need, for the highest-quality nail services.''Asphalt'' is a cement dark slate grey. Available in both Vinylux and Shellac Nail Polish. 7-day, chip resistant wear. Vinylux Weekly Polish delivers week long wear. Applies removes like normal polish. VINYLUX Weekly Polish and Weekly Top Coat is a system uniquely designed to work together. Exposure to natural light secures the ProLight technology, creating an enduring, long-lasting polish. While ordinary polishes become brittle and deteriorate over time, VINYLUX dries naturally to a flawless finish and strengthens its resistance to chips over time.