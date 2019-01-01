Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Topshop
Vinyl Faux Fur Trim Coat
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Exude fashion-forward vibes in this black vinyl faux fur trim coat with a detachable fur collar and fur cuffs. Add a shoulder bag and denim for a look that works during day or night.
Need a few alternatives?
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cropped Leather Jacket
$1595.00
$957.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
See By Chloé
Varsity Bomber Jacket
$645.00
$451.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Rebecca Minkoff
Pearl Embellished Wes Moto Jacket
$800.00
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
Theyskens’ Theory
Jiker Biker Jacket
$963.85
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Topshop
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Outerwear
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted