Vintner's Daughter

Active Botanical Serum

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Cannot be shipped outside the USA What It Is: An award-winning and restorative face oil serum from Vintner's Daughter powered by the brand's signature Phyto Radiance Infusion formula for a nourishing, renewing, balancing and brightening effect Good to Know: Vegan, certified cruelty free by Leaping Bunny and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, coal tar What It Does: Formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals and nourishing fatty acids and omegas, this fast-absorbing face oil will support and protect stressed skin, promote balance and brightness, and deeply nourish and hydrate for a revitalized and radiant complexion Key Ingredients: Alfalfa, Calendula, Grape Seed, Dandelion Rose, Frankincense, Tamanu, Turmeric Nettle, Lavender, Carrot Seed, Lemon, Sea Buckthorn, Hazelnut, Jasmine And Neroli Skin Type: All skin types How to Use: Apply to clean, dry skin. Place 5-6 drops in the palm of your hand, quickly rubbing your palms together to activate the serum. Using both hands, gently push and press into the face, neck and chest for 30 seconds. Formulation: Oil Made in the USA This product is part of the Clean Beauty at Shopbop program. Learn More Style #VINTD30000