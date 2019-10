Ikea

Vinter 2019 Gift Wrap, Roll, Natural/beige Patterned, 9.84×2.30 ‘/22.60 Sq Feetx3 Pack

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ikea

This gift wrap is part of the VINTER 2019 collection that contains everything you need to create personal gifts. Choose from different colors and patterns and top it off with matching decorations.