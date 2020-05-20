Gmai

Vintage Women Crystal Joint Knuckle Nail Ring Set

♦Hypoallergenic Material♦: Copper retro vintage rings stacking rings,Suitable for sensitive skin,different size allows you to wear these all day without worrying.If you have any questions,please feel free to contact me,we will try our best to help you,thanks,Quantity 10Pcs / 1 Set with flannelette bag. ♦Different Szie♦:Vintage carve pattern design with 10 different size.fit your each finger.This set of rings.Very cute fit well on knuckles on each finger and also ones that fit like normal ring. ♦Design Concept♦:Knuckle midi finger tip stacking rings make your sweetheart's promise to keep it all his or her life.just because I looked at you more in the crowd, I never forgot your face. I love you forever. ♦Perfect Gift ♦:Perfect for gifts for birthday, anniversary, holidays, stocking stuffers, graduation, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Thank You or simply "Thinking of You". ♦Our Promise♦:packing flannelette bags ,stellar customer service, This exquisite women jewelry gives you a totally fresh impression. Just be happy to add this beautiful ring to your jewelry collection.