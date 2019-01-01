Search
Gap

Vintage Wash Crewneck Tee

Gap has left any bells and whistles behind. All you get is a white T-shirt in its purest form — no showy branding, contrast topstitching, or unnecessary design elements. And no one can hate on the price.
We Found The Perfect White Tee
Alyssa CoscarelliFull-time editor
All you get is a white T-shirt in its purest form — no showy branding, contrast topstitching, or unnecessary design elements. It's even tagless at the neckline, which was a nice touch. It's opaque and sits well over a normal T-shirt bra. It's a straight silhouette with a slightly relaxed fit that still looks polished. And no one can hate on the price. But there's no real cool factor — it's the same white tee your mom would probably wear. The tee also wrinkles fairly easily and has a little more stretch than I find necessary.