Corner of Curios

Vintage Victorian Matching Pair Two Solid Brass Candlesticks, Traditional Gold Coloured Candle Holders

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Vintage from the 1900s Materials: brass, solid brass, antique brass, victorian brass, gold coloured Stunning matching pair of two Victorian vintage solid brass candlesticks with a gorgeous patina from age and square bases. These are solid and have a good weight to them. Part of the bolt underneath the base of one is missing/damaged however this doesn't seem to effect the strength or stability of the candlestick, there is no wobble and would be easily fixed if desired. These have not been polished up, to allow the buyer to decide whether they would like to keep the natural patina of age or bring back their original shine. You can see where drips of wax from an old candle has protected the brass and kept its shine in the image showing the tops of the candle stick holders. These have not been cleaned other than a gentle dusting to avoid losing any of the patina, as I know some people love it and wouldn't wish to lose it. They will however clean up well if that's what you choose. All items will be packaged with utmost care to make sure that your one of a kind product arrives with you in just the same state it left in. Where possible I endeavour to reuse and recycle packaging to stay as environmentally friendly as possible, this will not effect the quality or care taken in the packaging process. Excess postage will be refunded after posting.