Superdry

Vintage Vegan Basket High Top Trainers

£94.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdry

Lovingly inspired by classic basketball trainers that are a staple on the court, we've used contemporary materials to reinvent an iconic look. These trainers feature a vivid chic that calls back to vintage sporty style, all whilst representing a sustainable future with every step. Thanks to their high top, they're a secure, easy fit that let your feet breathe all day long.