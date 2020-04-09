Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
blóma
Black Daisy Earrings
£18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At blóma
Best seller for a reason!! Available in black and classic daisy. Available in silver and gold plated, also can be made with clip in findings for non pierced ears
More from blóma
blóma
Cherry Drop Earrings
£20.00
from
blóma
BUY
blóma
Tangerine Dream Earrings
£18.00
from
blóma
BUY
blóma
Dorothy Headband In Emerald
£32.00
from
blóma
BUY
blóma
Queenie Barrettes
£17.00
from
blóma
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted