Vintage Swivel Brass Vanity Mirror

£110.00

Art Nouveau Vintage Swivel Brass Vanity Mirror , Large 1960s Boudoir Vanity Free Standing Dresser Mirror , Solid Brass Made in Italy 50x30 ~Made from: brass , mirror ~Dimensions: total height 50, width incl handles 30 cm, base width 15 x 10 cm approx ~Dimensions: mirror size 28 x 20 cm approx ~Sellers Notes: this mirror is absolutely adorable, so cute! this item is antique and has signs of very light verdigris please see photos