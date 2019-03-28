Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Vintage Sun Area Rug (5x7)

The exclusive print on the Vintage Sun Area Rug by Drew Barrymore Flower Home will take your imagination in a positive direction. A pattern of rainbows or suns may begin to appear on the high-low design of this textured area rug. Being able to choose from the available colors and sizes allows you to find the rug that will match your style and fit perfectly in your home. This whimsical rug features a hand-tufted construction with wool and a 0.47-inch cut pile. The hand-tufted construction creates a thick, plush feel. Spot clean this rug when needed. This area rug is exclusively available from Drew Barrymore Flower Home, which makes it easy for you to mix and match pieces for a personalized look. About Wool- Wool is constructed from the fur of various animals and is known for its resilience, beauty, and durability. Wool’s fiber resists dirt, dust, and lint and therefore stays cleaner longer than other materials. Because it’s a natural composition, it absorbs moisture, which prevents a build-up of static electricity. Wool rugs absorb dyes differently than synthetic rugs, giving them a rich, high-quality appeal. About Drew Barrymore Flower Home Drew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew’s travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.