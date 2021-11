Cox & Cox

Vintage Style Bauble Garland – Red Mix

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cox & Cox

Add a touch of Christmas past to your festive decor with our vintage style glass bauble garland. Strung with glass beads and baubles in an assortment of shapes, our garland displays a handsome colour palette of silver and iconic glistening green, red and antique gold. The perfect addition to a traditional festive scheme.